49ers' Ben Garland: Not expected to return this season
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garland (calf) isn't expected to return this season, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Garland has been on IR since Oct. 20. Daniel Brunskill (shoulder) is expected to start at center for the rest of the year. Garland will be a free agent in March.
