49ers' Ben Garland: Re-ups with San Fran
Garland signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Garland played a key depth role at center for the 49ers last season, and he stands to reprise a similar role for the 2020 season. The veteran also boasts the versatility to slot in at guard if needed.
More News
-
49ers' Ben Garland: Continuing career in San Francisco•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Done with Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Full practice participant Thursday•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: In line for starting role•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Back in action Friday•
-
Falcons' Ben Garland: Returns to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...