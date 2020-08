Garland sat out of the second half of Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Kelana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Garland has been filling in as the first-team center with Weston Richburg (kneecap) on the active/PUP list, so his injury leaves the team in a tough position. There are still no reports on the severity of Garland's injury. Daniel Brunskill can bump to center from his usual guard position for the time being.