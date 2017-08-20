Bell pulled in the only pass thrown his way for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

It was the Bell's first reception and target of the preseason. The converted quarterback is currently in a six-man competition for -- presumably -- three tight end spots on the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old is currently behind training camp standout Vance McDonald and rookie George Kittle in terms of receiving tight ends, and his unpolished blocking skills places him behind seasoned vets Logan Paulsen and Garrett Celek. Barring injuries or a big swing in production, Bell could be on the outside looking in when it is time for rosters to be trimmed down.