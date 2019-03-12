49ers' Bradley Pinion: Inks four-year deal with Bucs
Pinion intends to sign a four-year contract with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pinion served as the 49ers' starting punter each of the last four years, and boasts a career average of 43.7 yards per punt. With Bryan Anger having been released by Tampa Bay, Pinion has a clear path to the starting job in 2019.
