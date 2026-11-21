The 49ers waived Cooks on Saturday.

The impending return of Mike Evans (Achilles), coupled with the 49ers acquisition of Keenan Allen at the trade deadline, resulted in no room on the roster for Cooks, who was a healthy inactive for Week 10 against the Cowboys. Cooks will now go on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, then he would have the opportunity to sign with a team in need of veteran depth at wide receiver. He has five catches on 10 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown across five regular-season games.