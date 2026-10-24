Cooks could be set to work as San Francisco's top wideout Week 7 against Atlanta, as both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) have been ruled out for the contest, per Brooke Evans of the team's official site.

Cooks logged a season-high 52 percent offensive snap share in Monday's win over Washington while Samuel was sidelined, and now Evans is set to miss at least one game as well. Cooks managed just one catch on two targets for 13 yards across his 32 offensive snaps, however, as QB Brock Purdy directed a majority of his 29 passes to tight end George Kittle (eight targets) and running back Christian McCaffrey (10 targets). Kittle and McCaffrey could be looked to often again in Week 7, with Cooks, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and Christian Kirk (calf) potentially competing for WR targets.