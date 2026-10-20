Cooks brought in one of two targets for 13 yards in the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday night.

Cooks unsurprisingly played a minor role in the air attack as one of four players with one catch on the night. The veteran wideout has two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown on five targets over the three games for which he's been active to date, and with Demarcus Robinson (ankle) not likely to return from injured reserve until Week 8, Cooks is likely to suit up again in a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.