Cooks caught one of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 29-20 loss to Atlanta.

Cooks was in line to serve as the 49ers' top wide receiver for Week 7 due to the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Cooks' 45 offensive snaps were second-most among 49ers wideouts behind Jordan Watkins (50), although the former had only once catch to show for his extra playing time, which didn't happen until the final minute of the fourth quarter. Cooks has three catches on seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown over his last three games, but his role could shrink significantly following the 49ers' Week 8 bye depending on the statuses of Evans, Samuel and Demarcus Robinson (ankle, IR).