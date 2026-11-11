Cooks brought in both of his targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders.

Cooks and other 49ers wide receivers operated in elevated roles Sunday due to the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Cooks' 25 receiving yards ended up being third-most on the Niners behind Jordan Watkins (86) and tight end George Kittle (58), and Cooks' 32 offensive snaps were also third-most among San Francisco wide receivers. The 49ers hit the road for Week 10 against the Cowboys, and Cooks' workload on offense would decrease if one or both of Evans or Samuel was cleared to return.