General manager John Lynch said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that San Francisco wants a long-term extension for Aiyuk, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lynch spoke strongly about Aiyuk's future, saying "we've got a nice track record of extending guys and [Aiyuk] is a guy we'd like to keep around." Now entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and coming off a standout 75-1,342-7 receiving line across 16 games in 2023, Aiyuk will be set for a big payday regardless of whether he gets an extension from the 49ers or on the free agent market next offseason. Aiyuk has improved upon his yardage and touchdown totals with each season in the NFL, so it wouldn't be unheard of for him to take another step forward during the 2024 campaign.