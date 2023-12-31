Aiyuk recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders.

Aiyuk accounted for four of the 49ers' five longest plays from scrimmage with catches of 38, 22 and 17 yards (twice). As a result, he was able to reach 100 yards for the third time in his last four games. Aiyuk also found the end zone for the first time since Week 13, helping the 49ers clinch the top seed in the NFC with a game-clinching touchdown early in the fourth quarter. With their seed locked in, the team could opt to rest Aiyuk and other starters in Week 18 against the Rams.