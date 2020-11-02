Aiyuk recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Seahawks.

Aiyuk followed up his breakout performance in Week 7 with another strong effort to lead the team in targets and yards. A significant portion of his production came with Nick Mullens under center during the fourth quarter, including a leaping catch for 33 yards down the middle of the field. On the team's next drive, Aiyuk hauled in a catch from three yards away for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Aiyuk could be in for a significant number of targets again in Week 9 against Green Bay on Thursday, as Deebo Samuel (hamstring) could remain out and George Kittle (ankle) will have to recover in short order to be available.