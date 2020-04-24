49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Bay Area bound

The 49ers selected Aiyuk (core muscle surgery) in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

San Francisco moved up from pick 31 to 25 to get its receiver of choice after a bit of a run at the position. The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and had questionable depth at that position beyond Deebo Samuel coming into Thursday. Aiyuk was a big-play receiver at Arizona State, averaging 18.3 yards per reception in 2019 and proving to be a problem for defenses after the catch. He doesn't have standout speed with a 4.5 40-yard dash, but his top-notch jumps, including a 40-inch vertical, underline his short-area explosiveness. Aiyuk adds another physical presence at wideout for the 49ers alongside Samuel. It's worth noting that he underwent core muscle surgery in April, so his availability for the start of training camp will be something to monitor.