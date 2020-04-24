49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Bay Area bound
The 49ers selected Aiyuk (core muscle surgery) in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 25th overall.
San Francisco moved up from pick 31 to 25 to get its receiver of choice after a bit of a run at the position. The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and had questionable depth at that position beyond Deebo Samuel coming into Thursday. Aiyuk was a big-play receiver at Arizona State, averaging 18.3 yards per reception in 2019 and proving to be a problem for defenses after the catch. He doesn't have standout speed with a 4.5 40-yard dash, but his top-notch jumps, including a 40-inch vertical, underline his short-area explosiveness. Aiyuk adds another physical presence at wideout for the 49ers alongside Samuel. It's worth noting that he underwent core muscle surgery in April, so his availability for the start of training camp will be something to monitor.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Aiyuk gives 49ers another threat
Brandon Aiyuk gives the 49ers a deep threat at wide receiver, but he may struggle to find Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs to the Raiders
Henry Ruggs brings speed to the Raiders, but his fit may help his numbers in 2020 . His teammates,...
-
Justin Jefferson to the Vikings
The Vikings deepen their WR corps with Justin Jefferson, bit it might not be great yet for...
-
Reagor finds opportunity in Philadelphia
Jalen Reagor may just have found the best landing spot of all the wide receivers in the 2020...
-
CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys
The Cowboys nab one of the draft's top receivers, creating a threatening offense that will...
-
Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos
The Broncos draft Jerry Jeudy in the first round, giving Drew Lock all he could ask for in...