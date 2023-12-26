Aiyuk hauled in six of his seven targets for 113 yards in Monday's 33-19 loss to the Ravens.

Aiyuk bounced back from his worst fantasy game to date in 2023 to record his sixth 100-yard game of the season against Baltimore. The Arizona State product also finished with the best catch rate (85.7 percent) out of San Francisco's quartet of playmakers on a night where quarterback Brock Purdy (neck) uncharacteristically threw four interceptions before exiting late to injury. Assuming his quarterback's removal from Monday's ugly loss was of the precautionary nature, Aiyuk could be in store for another big receiving line against Washington's 31st-ranked pass defense on Dec. 31.