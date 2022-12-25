Aiyuk hauled in five of seven targets for 81 yards in Saturday's 37-20 win over the Commanders.

Aiyuk was coming off of his worst fantasy outing of the season (2/19/0), so Saturday's return to normalcy was a welcomed sight for his managers. The 24-year-old also set a new career high in receiving yards (855) despite catching balls from three different quarterbacks this season, which is a testament to the strides the wideout has made in his third year as a pro. Aiyuk will look to finish his career year in style with two favorable matchups against Arizona in Week 18 and Oakland next Sunday.