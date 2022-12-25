Aiyuk hauled in five of seven targets for 81 yards in Saturday's 37-20 win over the Commanders.
Aiyuk was coming off of his worst fantasy outing of the season (2/19/0), so Saturday's return to normalcy was a welcomed sight for his managers. The 24-year-old also set a new career high in receiving yards (855) despite catching balls from three different quarterbacks this season, which is a testament to the strides the wideout has made in his third year as a pro. Aiyuk will look to finish his career year in style with two favorable matchups against Arizona in Week 18 and Oakland next Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Connects with new QB for TD•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Modest output against Miami•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Paces team with 65 yards•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Makes most of minimal targets•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Paces team in receiving again•