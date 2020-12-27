Aiyuk recorded one reception on two targets for 15 yards in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He added one rushing attempt for 16 yards.

C.J. Beathard completed only 13 passes, leaving most of the 49ers' receiving options with little volume. He targeted wide receivers on only four occasions, providing Aiyuk with very little chance to produce. The result was Aiyuk's lowest reception total of his career. It also snapped a very productive stretch for him, as he had topped 70 receiving yards in each of his last six games. With Nick Mullens' (elbow) season officially over and Jimmy Garoppolo unlikely to return for a Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks, Aiyuk is likely to have shaky quarterback play to close the campaign.