Aiyuk (knee) is present at San Francisco's mandatory minicamp but is not practicing, though he contributed Tuesday by coaching up the team's younger receivers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Aiyuk's recovery remains on track, but given the severity of the injury he's working back from, he's not considered a candidate to be ready for the start of training camp late July. The 49ers haven't yet offered a tangible timetable for Aiyuk's expected return, but he's remaining involved at team activities despite not being ready to handle on-field work. While it's still possible Aiyuk is ready for the start of the regular season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee last October, it's not a guarantee he'll be back to 100 percent form at any point in 2025. Even considering his deflated ADP in 2025 fantasy drafts, Aiyuk has to be considered a high-risk, high-upside selection. As he heads into the second season of the four-year, $120 million extension he inked with the 49ers last offseason, though, Aiyuk remains positioned to lead San Francisco's wide receiver corps when fully healthy.