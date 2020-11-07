Aiyuk was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
After teammate Kendrick Bourne was placed on the list Wednesday following his positive COVID-19 test, Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were added to the list later in the day when the three were identified to be in close contact with Bourne. All four players were held out of Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Packers, even though Bourne proceeded to test negative Thursday and Friday, seemingly confirming that the initial test result was a false positive. Along with Aiyuk, the other three players were reinstated Friday, so the San Francisco offense should have more firepower on hand when the team returns to action Nov. 15 in New Orleans.
