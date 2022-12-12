Aiyuk caught two of three targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-7 win over Tampa Bay.

Aiyuk led all San Francisco receiving options in yards despite finishing with just two receptions. The 23-year-old also managed to chip in his seventh touchdown despite the low volume, rewarding fantasy managers who stuck with the wideout with a rookie third-stringer under center. Brock Purdy proved he could handle the pressure of his first NFL start by finding Aiyuk on a 32-yard strike to put the 49ers up 21-0 at the end of the first half. San Francisco will likely be without the services of Deebo Samuel (ankle) on a short week, so Aiyuk should see increased usage against the Seahawks on Thursday.