Aiyuk caught four of seven targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 42-10 win over Dallas.

Aiyuk finished with a modest fantasy line as quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to all of his star playmakers in the blowout victory. Aiyuk's 58 receiving yards wound up being the game high for wideouts from either team Sunday, finishing only behind tight end George Kittle who had 67 yards to go along with his three touchdown grabs. The fourth-year receiver is now averaging 97.5 yards over four active games this season after gaining 59.7 per game during his breakout campaign last year. Aiyuk and the undefeated 49ers will head on the road for Week 6 to face the Browns next Sunday.