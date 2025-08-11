San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Week 6 could be a realistic target for Aiyuk (ACL) to take the field, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan pre-empted the estimate by saying he hadn't given the date much thought, but Week 6 nonetheless seems like a fairly realistic target for Aiyuk, who is recovering from right knee surgery undergone last November to address ACL and MCL tears, to make his 2025 debut. In that scenario, Aiyuk would figure to begin the year on the PUP list, then begin ramping his activity level up before hopefully taking the field Oct. 12 on the road against Tampa Bay. Even then, it's conceivable Aiyuk could get off to a slow start and ramp his way up to a full starting share of snaps, meaning it would incentivize fantasy mangers to plan ahead and roster alternative options at WR. With Jauan Jennings (calf) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) still not practicing, and Jordan Watkins (ankle) out about a month, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson are currently operating as the 49ers' clear top two wide receivers.