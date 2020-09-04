Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he is hopeful Aiyuk (hamstring) can return to practice next week, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Aiyuk suffered a mild hamstring strain during practice Aug. 23, and his status for Week 1 is currently up in the air. If the rookie is indeed able to return to practice next week, it would bode well for his availability for the season opener against the Cardinals on Sept. 13. Aiyuk may be thrust into a starting role if fellow injured wideout Deebo Samuel (foot) is unable to suit up to begin the year. Either way, the 22-year-old put himself in position to have a role in Kyle Shanahan's offense once he is ready to return after an impressive training camp.