Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Aiyuk (hamstring) will return for Sunday's road game versus the Jets, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Aiyuk tweaked his left hamstring on Aug. 23 and was diagnosed with a mild strain that extended into Week 1 prep. After putting in a DNP/LP/LP practice regimen last week, he received a questionable tag but eventually was inactive this past Sunday against the Cardinals. His status at Wednesday's practice could be the first sign that active status is likely Week 2, but ultimately his availability could come down to the wire again. If he's able to return, Aiyuk likely would be one of the 49ers' top wide receivers due to the injuries that are littering the group, namely Deebo Samuel (IR, foot), Jalen Hurd (IR, torn ACL) and Richie James (hamstring).
