The 49ers remain committed to getting Aiyuk (knee) "healthy and back on the field" in 2025, even though the team had approximately $27 million in guarantees for the 2026 season voided in his contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dianna Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic broke the news Friday about Aiyuk's guaranteed money for 2026 being voided after the 49ers asserted that he failed to fulfill contractual obligations, but head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Saturday that the financial maneuver happened back in late July, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Shanahan didn't offer many specifics regarding what led to the team's decision to void the guaranteed money, but the coach acknowledged that Aiyuk still remains engaged with the team and was at the 49ers' facility doing rehab work for his surgically repaired right knee as recently as Friday. While the 49ers remain optimistic Aiyuk will contribute at some point this season, a target date for his potential debut won't become clearer until the team opens his 21-day practice window. If Aiyuk doesn't end up playing before the season ends, his time in San Francisco could well be over, as the 49ers may be keen on moving on from the wideout during the offseason. A trade would likely be the preferred route if the 49ers part ways with Aiyuk; if he's released outright with no post-June 1 designation, San Francisco would incur a dead-cap charge of $29.585 million.