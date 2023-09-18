Aiyuk (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site, a left shoulder injury kept Aiyuk out for a select number of plays during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams, so the wideout's status will need to be monitored as Thursday night's game against the Giants approaches. In the 30 snaps on offense (out of a possible 57) that Aiyuk logged versus Los Angeles, the 49ers' starting WR caught three of his six targets for 43 yards.