Aiyuk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Tuesday that the receiver is "100 percent healthy" and fully recovered from his November 2024 right knee surgery and plans to work out for interested teams once he's released by the 49ers, Dianna Russini of BetUS TV reports.

After Aiyuk filed his paperwork for reinstatement, San Francisco reinstated him from the reserve/left squad list Nov. 9. Rosenhaus noted that Aiyuk passed his physical at that time, with MRIs and X-rays on his surgically repaired knee revealing no concerns. The 49ers were granted a two-week roster exemption for Aiyuk that will expire next Monday, and the 28-year-old wideout is expected to be cut loose at that time since San Francisco seemingly hasn't expressed interested in retaining him. While it's unclear what kind of market might exist for Aiyuk's services coming off a lengthy layoff from NFL action, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz relayed earlier this month that at least one NFC team has expressed interest in adding the receiver to its practice squad.