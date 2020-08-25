Coach Kyle Shanahan called Aiyuk "week-to-week" due to a mild left hamstring strain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to suffering the injury at Sunday's practice, Aiyuk was thoroughly impressing in camp. He may have been helped by the absence of Deebo Samuel (foot) and others in the receiving corps, but the rookie first-round pick's performance on the field was helping to put himself on the fantasy radar. Now, Aiyuk will focus on his recovery with the aim of getting healthy by the 49ers' regular-season opener Sept. 13 versus the Cardinals.