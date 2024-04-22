GM John Lynch said Monday that the 49ers are having "good talks" with Aiyuk, who hasn't been at the team facility for the offseason program, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Aiyuk is unlikely to show up for voluntary workouts without a new contract in hand, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll hold out from mandatory June minicamp if the two sides haven't reached an agreement by then. The 26-year-old's agent denied reports of a trade request last weekend, and it sounds like there's still hope for a long-term contract heading into the fifth and final year of Aiyuk's rookie deal. He's scheduled to make $14.12 million under the fifth-year option, whereas a multi-year deal likely would entail a large signing bonus and an annual average value well north of $20 million. Making it work for the 2024 isn't an issue, but the Niners may be hesitant to pay Aiyuk at market value long term when they already have six players scheduled for cap hits north of $20 million in 2025, including WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle. Even then, it's a workable situation, as they've got a starting QB on a late-round-rookie contract and don't owe large sums of guaranteed money beyond the current year to anyone besides DE Nick Bosa.