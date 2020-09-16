Aiyuk (hamstring) wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday.
Aiyuk missed his first potential game as a professional this past Sunday, but the 2020 first-round pick now is poised to make his debut this Sunday against the Jets. With the hamstring injury behind him, he may serve as one of Jimmy Garoppolo's top receivers right away. Not only is Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve, but stud tight end George Kittle is tending to a sprained left knee. Currently, Kendrick Bourne, Aiyuk, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and newcomer Mohamed Sanu are the healthy wide receivers on the 49ers' roster.
