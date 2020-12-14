Aiyuk caught 10 of 16 targets for 119 yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) left the game on the second play from scrimmage, leaving Aiyuk to carry the passing attack. That he did, setting new career highs in targets, catches and receiving yards as the rest of the offense struggled to move the ball. This career game continues an excellent run of form for Aiyuk, who is now averaging 99.0 yards and 7.2 catches per game over his last five. The rookie will look to continue his ascendance next Sunday against the Cowboys.