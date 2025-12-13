The 49ers placed Aiyuk (knee) on the reserve/left squad list Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The move means Aiyuk will not return for the rest of the season and will likely not be a part of the 49ers' plans from 2026 and beyond. Aiyuk has been recovering from ACL and MCL tears in his right knee that he sustained during the 2024 campaign, and it's unclear whether the 49ers will look to trade the 2020 first-rounder during the offseason or cut him from the roster outright.