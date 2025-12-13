49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Done for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers placed Aiyuk (knee) on the reserve/left squad list Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The move means Aiyuk will not return for the rest of the season and will likely not be a part of the 49ers' plans from 2026 and beyond. Aiyuk has been recovering from ACL and MCL tears in his right knee that he sustained during the 2024 campaign, and it's unclear whether the 49ers will look to trade the 2020 first-rounder during the offseason or cut him from the roster outright.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Not ruled out from playing in 2025•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Not practicing this week•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Could still play for team in 2025•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Future with franchise uncertain•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Out for Week 12, still week-to-week•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Unlikely to practice this week•