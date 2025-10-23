San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Thursday that he has both hope and "evidence" that Aiyuk (knee) will soon be ready to make his 2025 debut, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Though Lynch didn't go into specifics regarding where exactly Aiyuk stands in his recovery from the torn ACL and MCL he sustained last October, the GM's comments indicate that the receiver has reached some necessary checkpoints in the rehab process for his surgically repaired right knee. That being said, until the 49ers clear Aiyuk to practice and open up his 21-day evaluation window, it will be difficult to pinpoint a target date for the 27-year-old to potentially return from the PUP list. Whenever he's activated, Aiyuk could have his snap counts monitored carefully for at least a few games.