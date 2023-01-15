Aiyuk caught three of five targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 41-23 win over Seattle.
Aiyuk took a bit of a back seat to Deebo Samuel (6-133-1), who reclaimed his No. 1 role after being eased back into the lineup in the regular-season finale. The 24-year-old still produced a solid fantasy line with a couple of big chunk plays, although he did drop a would-be touchdown that hit him in the hands in the corner of the end zone. Even with the 49ers returning to full strength on offense, Aiyuk should remain a consistent DFS option heading into the divisional round.
More News
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Leads team with 59 yards•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: First 100-yard game this season•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Bounces back with solid effort•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Connects with new QB for TD•
-
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Modest output against Miami•