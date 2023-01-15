Aiyuk caught three of five targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 41-23 win over Seattle.

Aiyuk took a bit of a back seat to Deebo Samuel (6-133-1), who reclaimed his No. 1 role after being eased back into the lineup in the regular-season finale. The 24-year-old still produced a solid fantasy line with a couple of big chunk plays, although he did drop a would-be touchdown that hit him in the hands in the corner of the end zone. Even with the 49ers returning to full strength on offense, Aiyuk should remain a consistent DFS option heading into the divisional round.