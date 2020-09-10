Aiyuk (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Aiyuk took the first step toward being available Week 1 after dealing with a mild left hamstring strain during the later stages of training camp. He seems to have a far better chance of suiting up Week 1 versus the Cardinals that Deebo Samuel (foot), who has yet to practice this week. Friday's injury report could clear up the situation once and for all, but in the end the 49ers' aren't required to make a final decision on Samuel or Aiyuk until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.