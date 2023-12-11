Aiyuk had six receptions on nine targets for 126 yards while also losing a fumble in Sunday's 28-16 win over Seattle.

Aiyuk was unable to extend his touchdown streak to five games, but he managed to record his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season while also clinching the second 1,000-yard season of his young career. The route technician had a rare mistep early in the contest that resulted in an interception for quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk's follies continued when he was gunning for a long touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, only to have the ball punched out from behind by a trailing defender for the wideout's first fumble lost in 2023. The 25-year-old still spit out a solid fantasy line despite his mental miscues Sunday, highlighting how consistent and valuable the rising star has been week in and week out this season. Aiyuk will look to build on his new career high of 1,063 receiving yards when the 49ers take on the Cardinals next Sunday.