Aiyuk secured five of nine targets for 95 yards and a touchdown while also returning one punt for 16 yards in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

The rookie had missed the Week 12 win over the Rams after testing positive for COVID-19 back on Nov. 20, and he showed no ill effects from the layoff while pacing the 49ers in receiving yards and tying fellow wideout Deebo Samuel for the team lead in targets. Aiyuk put his elite athleticism on display on more than one occasion Monday night, and despite the defending NFC champions' playoff hopes dimming further with Monday night's loss, it will be interesting to see what Aiyuk and Samuel can do with an extended stretch of games together to finish off the season, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) manages to return to action. Aiyuk's next chance to pad his rookie-season numbers comes in a Week 14 battle against Washington in San Francisco's temporary home of State Farm Stadium in Arizona.