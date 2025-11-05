San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he's "pretty confident" Aiyuk (knee) will play at some point this season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

That's probably not what fantasy managers want to hear, though it was already made clear Monday that Aiyuk isn't exactly close to a return. He's still on injured reserve, with no designation to return to practice this week, and then he's presumably looking at a multi-week ramp up whenever he does begin practicing. A game appearance before December would be surprising.