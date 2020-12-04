Despite a positive COVID-19 test on Nov. 20, Samuel told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Friday that he's "feeling fresh physically and mentally" in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Samuel missed one game as a result, but with three full days of practice under his belt he's set to resume his standing as one of the 49ers' top receivers. While Deebo Samuel is the clear No. 1 option, Aiyuk has averaged 12.7 YPC and 8.0 YPT while scoring three touchdowns on his 56 targets this season.