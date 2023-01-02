Aiyuk had nine receptions (12 targets) for 101 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for 16 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Raiders.

Aiyuk did his best Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle) impression in potentially his last game replacing his injured teammate, taking his second carry of the season for 16 yards on a designed end around. The 24-year-old also produced his first 100-yard receiving game of the season, but that's not to say that he hasn't provided consistent fantasy numbers all year long. Aiyuk will carry a healthy 74-956-8 receiving line into a favorable matchup against the Cardinals in Week 18.