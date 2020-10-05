Aiyuk had two receptions (five targets) for 18 yards, but did most of his damage on a 38-yard touchdown run in a loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Aiyuk remained in the starting lineup as Deebo Samuel (foot) was eased back into action. The dynamic rookie put his after-the-catch skills on display when he took a backwards pass behind the line of scrimmage and bounced off of two tackles before hurdling a diving defender and landing in the end zone. It was a highlight-reel play that flashed the potential Aiyuk has to rip off a big play at any moment. It is unclear if the Arizona State product will remain a starter against the Dolphins on Sunday now that the receiver he was replacing (Samuel) is back in the fold. Either way, Aiyuk proved that he doesn't need a ton of touches -- or receptions for that matter -- to make an impact on the scoreboard.