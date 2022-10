Aiyuk caught all four of his targets for 37 yards in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams.

Aiyuk ranked second on the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, but he was nowhere near team leader Deebo Samuel, who turned seven targets into six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Heading into a Week 5 visit to Carolina, Aiyuk has 14 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown.