Aiyuk caught both of his targets for 40 yards and received one carry for seven yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

This game was messy in terms of weather and fantasy production, so Aiyuk coming up with 47 yards on just three touches is not bad, all things considered. There is a lot of offensive upside at the skill positions for the 49ers, despite the rest of the team's roster having glaring holes and immediate injury issues. Aiyuk is still a player worth holding until we get a better look at how this offense churns out stats with Trey Lance at the helm. That next opportunity comes in a much-sunnier venue next Sunday when the 49ers take on the Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.