Aiyuk had three receptions on six targets for 49 yards in a 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Aiyuk made an impact on a couple of lengthy receptions in Sunday's narrow loss, but it wasn't enough to stop Patrick Mahomes and co. from winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. Aiyuk's fantasy season was a success after posting a 75/1342/7 receiving line across 16 starts with San Francisco. Now entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, we should expect another season of strong output from the dynamic wideout as Aiyuk looks to earn his first big-bank contract at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.