The 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on Aiyuk's rookie contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

San Francisco thus will lock in one of their top skill-position threats through the 2024 season. The 25th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Aiyuk is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, settling with a 78-1,015-8 line on a career-high 114 targets. In the fall, he'll continue to work in tandem with fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the 49ers' starting lineup.

