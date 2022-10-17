Aiyuk corralled eight of 11 targets for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Falcons.

Aiyuk turned in a career performance off the backs of two second-quarter touchdowns from Jimmy Garoppolo. Unfortunately for San Francisco, those would be the only trips to the end zone made by the offense in an upset loss. The 24-year-old was averaging 47.4 yards and just one total touchdown over his previous five contests, so it's tough to get too excited about this impressive fantasy line. That said, the 49ers may be forced to throw heavily when taking on the Chiefs next Sunday, so Aiyuk carries flex appeal in most formats and could be a popular value DFS play in Week 7.