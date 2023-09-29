Aiyuk (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Aiyuk has been practicing all week and might have been able to play in last week's game if the 49ers had played on Sunday instead of Thursday. Deebo Samuel took advantage of Aiyuk's absence in the Week 3 win over the Giants with 126 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, but the dual-threat receiver suffered a rib injury in the process and now is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Facing a vulnerable defense without Samuel in the lineup is a best-case scenario for Aiyuk's expected production, though he still has sturdy touch and target competition coming from tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey.