Aiyuk caught one of three targets for 35 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel each accounted for three of Brock Purdy's nine pass attempts as the 49ers' starters easily made their way down the field against the Chargers' backups. Things might not look so easy Week 1 at Pittsburgh, though the cornerbacks are probably the relative weak point of an otherwise stellar Steelers defense.