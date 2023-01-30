Aiyuk caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Champion Game loss to the Eagles.
The 49ers suffered injuries to both of its active quarterbacks in this crushing playoff loss, resulting in down receiving games for Aiyuk and the rest of the receiving unit. It was a salty finish to positive season for the 24-year-old, who set new career highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,015) and touchdowns (eight). Aiyuk will enter the final year of his rookie contract looking to build off of the strides he made in 2022.
