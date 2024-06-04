Aiyuk is not present at 49ers minicamp this week as he seeks a new contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This was expected after Aiyuk didn't report for voluntary OTAs following an offseason full of trade speculation. Aiyuk ultimately wasn't traded, and the two sides have reportedly engaged in dialogue regarding a new deal, though nothing has seemed to advance further than the talking stage. Aiyuk is currently set to collect a $14.124 million salary in 2024, the final year of his rookie deal. He's one of the many receivers around the league set to be paid handsomely. It's unclear if San Francisco plans to meet his demands.